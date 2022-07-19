Spinnaker Trust Acquires 2,217 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

