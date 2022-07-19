1,424 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.18.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP opened at $210.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

