MBL Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,356 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on COP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.6 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

