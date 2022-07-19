General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in General Mills by 21.2% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.