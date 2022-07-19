Spinnaker Trust Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Novartis were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $182.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average is $86.92. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. Barclays upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

