MBL Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,050 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $331.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $321.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.55.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

