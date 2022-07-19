Spinnaker Trust Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %

Fiserv stock opened at $93.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.58. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

