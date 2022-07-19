Spinnaker Trust Acquires 170 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.27. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

