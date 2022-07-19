Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 98 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.33.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $187.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.53 and its 200 day moving average is $295.30. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,157 shares of company stock valued at $271,960. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

