Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Reduced by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

