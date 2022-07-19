Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 417 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,483 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,446 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $217.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.17. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $301.95.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

