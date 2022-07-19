Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $220.12 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

