MBL Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

ALLY stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

