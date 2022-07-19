Spinnaker Trust Has $258,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.91.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

