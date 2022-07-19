Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $1,054,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,531,631 shares in the company, valued at $400,510,926.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 176,431 shares valued at $6,768,730. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

Shares of BX opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.11 and a 200 day moving average of $113.16.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.