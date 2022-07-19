Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 305 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 176,431 shares valued at $6,768,730. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blackstone from $122.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.