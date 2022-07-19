Spinnaker Trust Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $191.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

