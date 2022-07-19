Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.52.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

