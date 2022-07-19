Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $1,825,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.16. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $1,054,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,531,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,510,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $1,054,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,531,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,510,926.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 176,431 shares valued at $6,768,730. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

