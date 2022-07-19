Spinnaker Trust Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 150,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $243.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

