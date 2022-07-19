MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 45.9% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 359.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 111.3% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.93.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $173.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

