Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $182.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.92. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

