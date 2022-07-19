MBL Wealth LLC Invests $290,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 22,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

ALLY stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

