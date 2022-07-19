Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.19.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

