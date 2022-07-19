Spinnaker Trust Has $1.03 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,496 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 421.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.12.

American Express stock opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.37 and a 200-day moving average of $170.20. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

