Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 325 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,109 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Netflix by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $190.92 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.23 and a 200 day moving average of $308.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

