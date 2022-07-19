Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,650,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,039,000 after buying an additional 1,299,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $52,720,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.12. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

