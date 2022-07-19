NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,275,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,383,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.74, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.