Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.62 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 91.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal Price Performance

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.77. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

