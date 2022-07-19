Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,800 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $138.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

