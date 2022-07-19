Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 186 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.17.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $229.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

