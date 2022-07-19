Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,396 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 197,907 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $23,424,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 403,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $47,705,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 182,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $187.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

