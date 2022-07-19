Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.23.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $597.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $621.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $706.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.