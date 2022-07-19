Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 49,565 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,565 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.18% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 938,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67,718 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 280,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,485 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TCPC opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a current ratio of 23.74. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.55 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 66.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

