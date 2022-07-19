Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 449 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 91.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

