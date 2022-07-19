Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.24 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average is $81.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.