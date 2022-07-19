CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 10.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,201,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

