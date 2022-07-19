McDonald Partners LLC Invests $587,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,065 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $185,091,000 after purchasing an additional 229,614 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.18.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

