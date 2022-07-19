Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

