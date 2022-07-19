American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.33. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

