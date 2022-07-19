S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $345.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.93. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

