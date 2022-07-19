MBL Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,951 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after buying an additional 1,095,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $732,770,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at CSX
In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
