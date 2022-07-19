Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 663.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 738.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.07. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

