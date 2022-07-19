Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $23,005,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $346,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average of $102.25. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.74.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.