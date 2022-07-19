MBL Wealth LLC Invests $245,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $419.39 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $400.05 and a one year high of $533.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $431.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.86.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
