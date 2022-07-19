American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 4.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Tower by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in American Tower by 4.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Tower by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Down 3.1 %

AMT stock opened at $249.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

