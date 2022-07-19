MBL Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.44. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.