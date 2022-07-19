Spinnaker Trust Purchases 269 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $249.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.18 and its 200 day moving average is $248.14. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

