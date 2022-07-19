International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.50 and its 200-day moving average is $133.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.