Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 6,582 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,597,000 after purchasing an additional 340,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,747,000 after purchasing an additional 396,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,951,000 after purchasing an additional 519,399 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day moving average is $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.